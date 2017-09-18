Sheffield Wednesday: Owls pair’s fitness the key to promotion ambitions, says team mate

Adam Reach believes maintaining the fitness of in-form strike partnership Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher is key to the Owls’ promotion ambitions.

Hooper and Fletcher have been in sparkling form for Wednesday this term, with Hooper grabbing his fourth goal in as many outings in Saturday’s draw at Cardiff City.

Eyes on the ball Owls Steven Fletcher with Citys Sean Morrison....Pic Steve Ellis

He headed in Reach’s glorious cross to take his tally to five goals for the season.

“I’m delighted for Gary,” Reach told The Star. “It is always good for the team when the strikers are scoring goals.

“Gary and Steven have been fantastic this season. If we can keep putting the balls in the box for them, we have a great chance of winning games.”

Injuries sidelined the pair for big chunks of the 2016/17 campaign.

GOal...Owls Gary Hooper after his first half goal with Adam Reach....Pic Steve Ellis

But Hooper and Fletcher have flourished as a pairing, hitting 17 goals between them in the 16 matches they have played together at Wednesday.

Reach said: “It is important to have partnerships all over the pitch and definitely with the strikers.

“Gary and Steven are good friends off the pitch which helps.

“They are two smart players playing up front with each other and they work hard.

“They will always find the pockets and work off each other. They are a handful.

“Fingers crossed they stay fit. If they don’t, we have Jordan [Rhodes], Atdhe [Nuhiu] and Lucas [Joao] who can come in and cause a different threat.”

The Owls have a plethora of striking options and Reach believes that competition is keeping everybody on their toes.

He said: “We have got two players in every position and we are all vying to get in the starting eleven.

“The standard is good in training and so is the competition. Gary is scoring goals to keep himself in the side and so is Steven but that competition up front is important for us.”

Wednesday dropped out of the play-off positions after Sol Bamba’s strike in added on time at the Cardiff City Stadium denied Carlos Carvalhal’s team maximum points.