Sheffield Wednesday: Owls pair backed to come back strong

Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri have been backed to play integral roles in Wednesday’s promotion challenge next season.

Midfield enforcer Hutchinson and talismanic forward Forestieri endured disappointing ends to the 2016/17 campaign, missing spot-kicks in the Owls’ play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Hutchinson and Forestieri had their penalties saved in the shoot-out by Terriers goalkeeper Danny Ward as Wednesday suffered play-off heartache for the second year running.

Coach Lee Bullen told The Star: “I have no doubts we will see positive reactions from them.

“Sam and Fernando are determined, big characters and will come back stronger looking to write some of the wrongs of the last couple of years.”

Hutchinson, Forestieri and the rest of the Owls’ squad are due to report back from their summer breaks next week. Pre-season training is set to begin on Monday.

Wednesday face non league Alfreton Town in their opening friendly on Tuesday, July 11. It finished one apiece last season.

Meanwhile, the Owls have sold-out their 1,541 ticket allocation for the pre-season trip to League Two side Mansfield Town next month. Carlos Carvalhal’s men go to Field Mill for their second warm-up match on Saturday, July 15, kick-off 3pm.

*New Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer has confirmed Orlando Trustfull will join his coaching staff. Ex-Wednesday midfielder Trustfull was assistant to De Boer at both Ajax and Inter Milan.

Trustfull spent one year at Hillsborough, bagging three goals in 22 outings in the 1996/97 season.

