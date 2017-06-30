Sheffield Wednesday: Owls on the brink of signing Premier League winger

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of attacking midfielder George Boyd.

The Star understands free agent Boyd has agreed a two-year deal with the Owls and will undergo a medical on Monday.

Barring any late hitches, Boyd will become Wednesday’s first summer recruit. The Owls are poised to return for pre-season training on Monday.

Boyd, who has been heavily linked with Championship clubs Aston Villa and Derby County in recent weeks, was offered fresh terms by Burnley this summer, but he turned down their one-year contract.

The 31-year-old, who can be deployed on either wing, started his career at Stevenage. He was a big hit there, earning a move to Peterborough United a decade ago.

Boyd played nearly 300 matches for Posh, helping them secure three promotions in seven years. Boyd scored 74 goals and contributed 53 assists.

Hull City snapped up Boyd on loan in February 2013 and the left-footed player made a big impact as the Tigers clinched promotion to the top-flight.

He impressed Hull so much that they captured him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Boyd played in the FA Cup final three years ago, coming on as a substitute in extra time in the Tigers defeat to Arsenal.

The Scotland international moved to Turf Moor for what was then a joint club record fee of £3million on September 1, 2014. He scored five goals but Sean Dyche’s side failed to retain their Premier League status.

But Boyd, famed for his hard work and creativity, was a key figure in Burnley bouncing back at the first attempt.

Despite the wing additions of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady, Boyd retained his place in the Clarets starting eleven, starting 33 of their 38 matches. He found the back of the net on two occasions.

Boyd made 123 appearances for Burnley, hitting 12 goals and weighing in with 10 assists.

