Sheffield Wednesday: Owls on the brink of signing Barnsley striker Sam Winnall

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to complete the signing of Barnsley striker Sam Winnall today.

The Owls, lying in sixth position in the Championship, tabled a six-figure offer for the 25-year-old earlier this week which was rejected by the Reds.

However, negotiations remained ongoing between the two clubs and Barnsley accepted Wednesday’s second offer, granting Winnall permission to speak to Carlos Carvalhal’s side yesterday.

The Star understands Winnall, out of contract at Oakwell at the end of the season, passed a medical last night.

Wednesday have fought off strong competition to land Winnall’s signature. The 25-year-old was believed to be on the radar of several Championship clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Brentford and Fulham.

Winnall, named the Championship’s player of the month for December after finding the back of the net on six occasions, has notched 48 goals since joining Barnsley in the summer of 2014.

The 25-year-old, a graduate of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ youth system, was a key figure in the Reds securing promotion via the League One Play-Offs last season. Winnall netted 24 goals in all competitions as Paul Heckingbottom’s team also lifted the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

Winnall has caught the eye since making the step up, hitting 11 goals in 23 outings.

He will become the Owls’ third January recruit, following in the footsteps of Callum McManaman and Morgan Fox.

*Wednesday’s home clash with Brentford, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 28, will now take place on Tuesday, February 21.

