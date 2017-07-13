Sheffield Wednesday: Owls new boy frustrated over lack of international opportunities

New Wednesday addition George Boyd has expressed his frustration at the lack of opportunities he has had to represent his country.

The midfield workhorse earned the last of his two Scotland caps over three years ago, coming on as a second half substitute in their friendly draw with Nigeria.

Despite being a mainstay of Burnley’s team in recent years, Boyd has continued to be overlooked by Scots boss Gordon Strachan.

The winger, who made his first Owls appearance in Tuesday’s 5-0 friendly win over Alfreton Town, told The Star: “I thought I would have been in the squad in the last few years but I haven’t been picked.

“My main aim now is getting in the Wednesday team and we will see where it goes.”

When pressed on why he has not been selected more by the national team, Boyd said: “You would have to ask him [Strachan].

“It is a little bit frustrating because I have been playing week in week out in the Premier League over the last few years.

“But there is no bitterness. I will just keep playing my club football.”

It was just over a week ago Boyd joined Carlos Carvalhal’s side. He signed a two-year contract and impressed against Alfreton with and without the ball.

Boyd is confident Wednesday will not suffer a play-off hangover when the Championship club kick off their season at Preston North End next month.

“The team responded after losing in the final the year before so they have got the character in them go again,” he said. “It is just getting over that line and going one better.”

He has called on the Owls to set their sights high.

“I think you always have to aim for the top two otherwise there’s no point in playing,” said Boyd.

Fellow winger Adam Reach, who scored a beauty at the Impact Arena, echoed Boyd’s sentiments.

“Automatic promotion is the aim; I think all of the other lads will say the same,” he said. “I think we’ve got one of the best squads and I’m sure we’ll add more quality to that as well, more strength in depth.

“We don’t want to be in the play-offs again. We want to go up automatically, we want to start well and get in the right frame of mind and be in the physical shape to hit the ground running come August.”

