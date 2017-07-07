Sheffield Wednesday: Owls midfielder taken on trial by Championship rivals

Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan has been handed a two-week trial at Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old linked up with the Championship club on Wednesday and will train with Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds side for the foreseeable future.

Lewis McGugan

McGugan wants to quit the Owls and reignite his career after a frustrating year. His last outing for Wednesday came on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

The former Nottingham Forest and Watford player was left out of the squad who travelled to Portugal for the club’s pre-season training camp last summer and made available for transfer by head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

“Lewis is a very good player and can play in a lot of teams in the Championship but he has difficulties playing our game,” said Carvalhal at the time. “These kind of things happen in football.”

McGugan, a £300,000 buy from the Hornets nearly two years ago, has 12 months left to run on his Owls contract.

