Sheffield Wednesday: Owls midfielder Sean Clare joins Accrington Stanley on loan

Young Owls midfielder Sean Clare has joined Accrington Stanley on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, a regular member of Wednesday's development squad, completed his temporary switch today. Clare could make his debut for the League Two outfit in their clash against Carlisle United tomorrow.

Clare, who is still waiting to make his debut for the Owls, said: “I’m really excited about this new challenge.

"This is the next step for me in my career. Coming somewhere like here is what I need in order to improve and show what I can do.

"I’m looking forward to joining the team, helping them win games and doing as well as I can in my time with the club.”

Clare spent last season on loan at Bury, making four substitute appearances.

Stanley boss John Coleman said: “He’s an exciting young player. We’re pleased to have been able to bring him in and he adds to the attacking options in our squad.”

