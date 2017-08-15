Sheffield Wednesday: Owls midfielder cannot train two days in a row

Have your say

Almen Abdi is still struggling to train on consecutive days, Carlos Carvalhal has revealed.

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has endured a torrid time since arriving at Hillsborough last summer, lacking in both form and fitness.

A long-standing knee injury continues to trouble the 30-year-old, restricting his time both on the pitch and the training ground.

“He trains one day and then has to stop for two,” head coach Carvalhal explained.

“He is not ready to play 90 minutes and he is still a player who is progressing.

“He is in a very good way however.”

Abdi played almost 70 minutes of last week’s Carabao Cup triumph over Chesterfield but was an unused substitute for Saturday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

He impressed against the Spireites, as Carvalhal attested: “He was more near the Almen Abdi we have expected since last season.”

After joining from Watford for a reported £4million last August, Abdi went on to make only 16 appearances – starting 11 games – scoring once.

When asked if the Switzerland international will have a point to prove when he is finally available to play regularly, Carvalhal said: “When he joined us last season, he came down from the Premier League and expectations were high.

“He had a really bad season.

“But he is pushing and trying to get into the team.

“He has a problem with his knee but he is going better and better.”

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup second round tie at Bolton Wanderers has been confirmed for Tuesday, August 22 with an 8pm kick off. Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for concessions.