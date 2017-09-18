Sheffield Wednesday: Owls loanee expects ‘electric’ derby atmosphere

Loan midfielder Jacob Butterfield is predicting there will be an “electric” atmosphere for Wednesday’s Steel City derby showdown with Sheffield United.

The Owls will be looking to extend their unbeaten Championship run to eight matches when they entertain the Blades on Sunday lunch-time.

A sell-out Hillsborough crowd is expected to roar on Wednesday in the first derby clash between the two fierce rivals in over five years.

And Butterfield, who has made three substitute appearances since joining the Owls on a temporary basis from Derby County, has told The Star: “I’m really looking forward to it. It is ultimately only three points at stake but it means everything to the fans.

“It is a real big rivalry. I know they haven’t played each other in five years so everyone will be up for it. The atmosphere should be electric on the day.

“Derbies are always a bit different. There is a bit more on those games.

“There will be a lot of build-up to the game but we have to put that to one side. We have to focus on our jobs and what we have to do.”

The Owls dropped out of the play-off positions after Saturday’s draw at Cardiff City.

“The key thing is dealing with disappointments,” said Butterfield, who helped Derby reach the play-off semi-finals in 2016. “If you have a bad result or something goes against your team, you can’t let it get on top of you.

”You need an identity and style of play that suits you and can get the best out of the players that you have got. One that will allow you to dominate and win games.

“The games come thick and fast in this league and you have to react quickly. If you look at the teams who have gone up in the last few seasons, they have not gone on long losing runs. They have taken the knocks and got straight back to winning ways. I think that’s important.”

