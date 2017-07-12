Sheffield Wednesday: Owls leave out stars but take positives from pre-season opener

Five goals, a clean sheet and a bright debut.

There were plenty of positives for head coach Carlos Carvalhal to take from Wednesday’s 5-0 triumph at non league Alfreton Town in midweek.

George Boyd

Full-backs Liam Palmer and Morgan Fox offered good width in the wide areas, new signing George Boyd brought creativity and energy to midfield and striker Jordan Rhodes grabbed a welcome double.

Some of their passing, particularly in the early stages, was sloppy but the Owls eventually found their groove and finished strongly.

Although Carvalhal does not read too much into pre-season results, he was rightly encouraged by their display. In truth, Wednesday could have won by a far bigger margin, hitting the woodwork on four occasions.

The opponents will get tougher as the big kick-off draws ever closer but so will the Owls’ squad.

Glenn Loovens

Wednesday eased past Alfreton despite a lengthy list of absentees.

“Most of the players didn’t play as a precaution,” said Carvalhal. “We decided to protect some of the players and not take any risks. We believe that some of them will be involved on Saturday.”