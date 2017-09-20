Sheffield Wednesday: Owls lay down the gauntlet to new signing

Development squad manager Neil Thompson has challenged new arrival Frederik Nielsen to earn a longer stay at Hillsborough.

Giant centre-half Nielsen, a Denmark Under-19 international, joined the Owls last week after a successful trial spell. Nielsen was a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest last summer.

Frederik Nielsen

The 19-year-old, who featured as a second half substitute in Wednesday Under-23s 4-1 thrashing of Queens Park Rangers on Monday, will remain with the Championship club until the end of the season.

Thompson told The Star: “Frederik has been with us a couple of months.

“We have a couple of centre-halves but with Jordan Thorniley going out on loan to Accrington it developed an opportunity for someone to come in.

“We have brought in Frederik and hopefully he will settle down. We will extend it (his contract) further on but that’s up to his performances.”

Wednesday have loaned out three of their youngsters to lower league clubs this season. Thorniley is currently with Accrington until January. The defender has made four starts for Stanley, helping John Coleman’s side beat League Two strugglers Chesterfield last weekend.

Midfielder Sean Clare, who turned 21 on Monday, is enjoying regular first-team football at Gillingham. Clare, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Accrington, has scored once in three Gills appearances.

It was just over a month ago Jack Stobbs headed to Port Vale on a season long-loan deal and the winger has played on four occasions for League Two’s bottom club, who sacked manager Michael Brown on Saturday night.

Thompson said: “We have had people watching their games. Their challenge is to play as many league games as they can. Being involved in a first-team environment is what it is all about.”

