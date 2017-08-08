Sheffield Wednesday: Owls keen to make amends for Preston ‘off-day’

Glenn Loovens has stressed his Owls teammates are determined to make amends for their Preston North End horror-show, starting at home to Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Carlos Carvalhal’s team have been heavily criticised since Saturday’s 1-0 disappointing loss at Deepdale. Captain Loovens, who joined Wednesday in November 2013, branded their performance “one of the worst” in his time at the club.

But despite their opening-day setback, the Dutch defender is refusing to panic.

“I know how football works; we had a bad game but if we win again we will get the place going,” said Loovens. “It is all about winning games.

“I’m not too worried. If it becomes a regular thing, then we need to start worrying. Everyone knows that wasn’t us.

“We know we can do better than what we produced at Preston and we will get it right. There’s no complacency here and I’m sure we will get a reaction.”

Some of the 5,700 supporters vented their frustration at the final whistle by booing the team off. Loovens said he could understand the fans reaction, conceding the players “let them down”.

The 33-year-old said: “Everyone expected more from the first game of the season.

“There were a lot of travelling fans and we let them down. We all felt angry (in the changing room) and sorry for them. They support us wherever we go and we have an obligation to them to put things right.

“We all know we can play much better. It (Preston) was a total off-day from everyone. We never got going. We lost pretty much every second ball. They pressed us quite good so we had to play a lot of long balls.

“It’s not the standard we normally play but we have to forget about it and move on and the good thing is the next game is always close by.

“I think if you look at the past couple of years every time we have had a lesser performance the team has reacted well and I expect the same thing this week.”

