Sheffield Wednesday: Owls insist they can cope without injured Fernando Forestieri

Sheffield Wednesday are confident they can cope without the injured Fernando Forestieri.

Argentina-born forward Forestieri is poised to have knee surgery next week, ruling him out of action for a minimum of three months.

Forestieri, who has been the Owls’ top-scorer in each of the past two campaigns, has struggled with his knee since last season.

The 27-year-old saw a specialist during the two-week international break who recommended he should have an operation.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal told The Star: “I’m disappointed for Fernando because he wants to play and to help the team.

“But we don’t feel we are not strong in the copetition because we lose one or another player.

“Of course, if you ask me, I wish Fernando was fit because he’s a fantastic player and I like him a lot. I think he can make the difference.

“But the reality is he’s injured and we hope he comes back as soon as possible. I believe Fernando will play a crucial part in the second half of the season.”

Forestieri has made three appearances this season but missed two fixtures after a training ground bust-up with Sam Winnall.

