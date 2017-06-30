Sheffield Wednesday: Owls in the Park date confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have today confirmed when their community fun day Owls in the Park will take place this year.

The popular event will be staged on Sunday 3 September at Hillsborough Park to coincide with the Championship club’s 150th anniversary celebrations. The club was officially formed on 4 September 1867.

Wednesdayites will once again get a chance to meet and greet the players, head coach Carlos Carvalhal and chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

The event, which is fast becoming the city’s most high profile community event, will feature craft stalls, catering outlets, licensed bars and a fun-fair.

A host of charities, including Support Dogs UK, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, will also be holding stalls and activities to raise money and awareness.

Fans at the 2016 Owls in the Park

Long term partners Hallam FM will take the main stage throughout the day from 1.00pm, hosting a range of family activities until around 7.00pm, when live music kicks off Owls in the Dark. There will then be a fireworks display to round off proceedings at 8:15pm.

Around 15,000 people attended the fun day, which is traditionally held in July, last year.

