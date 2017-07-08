Sheffield Wednesday: Owls hope to celebrate anniversary in style

Coach Lee Bullen wants the Owls to celebrate their 150th anniversary season in style by gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Wednesday, officially formed on September 4 1867, have not played in England’s top division in 17 years.

When Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri purchased the Owls nearly two-and-a-half-years ago, he set a target of reaching the top-flight in time to mark the major milestone.

But despite qualifying for back-to-back play-offs, Wednesday have twice agonisingly missed out on going up.

Bullen, one of Carlos Carvalhal’s most trusted lieutenants, said the “ideal scenario” would be for the Owls to “avoid the play-offs” this time around.

The former Wednesday captain said: “It is a big year in the club’s history and we are hoping to finish it off properly and get promoted.

“But there will be another 20 odd clubs aiming for the same thing as us next year.

“The club is in a great position and we will be looking to push on to do the best that we can do next season.”

The Owls have so far brought in one new face over the summer, recruiting George Boyd on a free transfer after the experienced wide man decided to leave Burnley.

“We have to be positive and aim for the stars,” insisted Bullen. “If it is play-offs again, so be it.

“At the beginning of every season, I think it is wrong of any club not to target winning the league whether you are Bolton, Sheffield United or Millwall coming up or Sunderland, Hull and Middlesbrough coming down.

“The mentality of any club, coach or player has to be to win the league.”

