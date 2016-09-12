Sheffield Wednesday: Owls hope for Daniel Pudil all-clear

Sheffield Wednesday are optimistic Daniel Pudil will be available for selection when they host Bristol City tomorrow night.

The left-back was taken off in the closing stages of Saturday’s hard-earned 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic due to cramp.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has confirmed Pudil and Barry Bannan returned from international duty with the Czech Republic and Scotland respectively last week carrying minor knocks.

“What Daniel and Baz have in common is that they both were with their national teams,” said Carvalhal. “They were out of our control so we don’t know what kind of training they did, whether it was too much or little.

“They came back with small problems. These kind of things are the price of when you have players out of your hands for two weeks.”

Striker Lucas Joao suffered a groin injury in training last Friday and Carvalhal is unsure when the Portugal international will return to action.

Carvalhal said: “Lucas felt a little pain in training so we didn’t take any risks. I don’t know when he will be back.”

The Wednesday boss praised his players character after they battled back from a goal down to beat the Latics.

He said: “We really played very well. We started losing the game, but we never lost the balance of the team.

“We had some clear chances to score more goals and to win comfortably. It shows how strong our group is at the moment. Our mentality is very strong to change things when they are not in a good way.”

