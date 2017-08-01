Sheffield Wednesday: Owls hope for change of fortune on injury front

Wednesday’s squad is largely looking fit and healthy as the countdown to the new season continues.

Kieran Lee remains the Owls’ only big fitness concern heading into Saturday’s Championship encounter with Preston North End. The energetic midfielder played no part in any of their pre-season friendlies due to a long-standing hip injury.

Lee was scheduled to get a run-out in a behind-closed-doors match with Lincoln yesterday only for the fixture to be called off.

Captain Glenn Loovens looks poised to start at Deepdale, having recovered from a hamstring knock. The Dutchman featured in their last two warm-up matches.

A stomach complaint kept Sam Hutchinson out of Sunday’s disappointing loss to Rangers. Head coach Carlos Carvalhal said the combativemidfielder lost “three to four” kilograms in weight in the space of a “few days”. However, both Hutchinson and full-back Liam Palmer (Achilles) should be available for selection when they go to Preston.

Carvalhal is keen for Wednesday to avoid the injury problems which hampered their promotion challenge last season. The Owls missed a host of key players at various points, including Lee, Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Ross Wallace, Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper.

“I hope that we don’t have too many injuries,” Carvalhal told The Star. “There are teams who sometimes don’t achieve promotion because they miss one or two players.

“But we, at one stage, missed six or seven players from the first eleven from the previous season but we still put the boat in a good direction at the end.

“I hope we don’t have these issues this season and other teams have these problems. It is not easy to drive the team into first positions if you have this kind of panorama.”

A hamstring knock deprived Wednesday of Hooper’s services in both legs of their heartbreaking play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town while Wallace was also forced off in the early stages of the second leg.

Carvalhal said: “I believe we would have linked things better and played better against Huddersfield if we had had Ross and Gary on the pitch.”

Wednesday overhauled their physio department over the summer, parting company with Paul Smith, Stephen Gilpin and David Henderson. First-team masseur Jake Tweedie also left.

The Championship club have since brought in three new physios.

Carvalhal said: “I must thank the people who worked with us in the past because they did good work.

“But we decided to bring new programmes to the club for the prevention of pains. It is a different philosophy.”

