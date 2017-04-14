Sheffield Wednesday: Owls hold contract talks with George Hirst

Promising young striker George Hirst has held talks with Sheffield Wednesday over extending his contract, The Star understands.

The England Under-18 international Hirst, regarded as one of the hottest properties outside the top-flight, is contracted to the Owls until the summer of 2018.

When quizzed on Hirst’s future at Wednesday night’s Supporters Steering Group meeting, owner Dejphon Chansiri said: “We try to keep all our good players.

“We try to keep them but sometimes it is not just down to us. It depends on the player also.”

Several Premier League clubs are thought to be monitoring Hirst’s situation, including Everton, following his impressive goal-scoring exploits at youth level.

Hirst, the son of David, who has left his position at the club, made his senior Wednesday bow as a substitute in their EFL Cup loss to Cambridge United last August. The talented youngster also featured against play-off rivals Reading.

The Owls launched their Supporters Steering Group in October 2015. The group, consisting of fans from online forums, ‘selected’ supporters groups and club historians, meet on a quarterly basis with senior Wednesday officials.

The purpose of the forum is to have a regular, two-way level of communication and gives fans the opportunity to quiz Owls officials on the club’s plans for the future.

