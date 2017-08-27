Sheffield Wednesday: Owls hit by Loovens setback

Have your say

Glenn Loovens’ hip injury is more serious than first thought, according to Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

The Wednesday captain recently picked up the knock in training.

Loovens has not played since hurting his back in the Owls’ Hillsborough draw with Queens Park Rangers.

Carvalhal said: “We must wait a little more and be patient with Glenn. It is more serious than we expected.

“It will not be a long, long time. We have to look after Glenn.”

Carvalhal is optimistic midfielders Kieran Lee (hip) and Sam Hutchinson (knee) will be ready to return to action after the two-week international break. Lee has not featured this season while Hutchinson picked up his injury against QPR.

Carvalhal, who is keen to add another centre-back to his squad before the transfer window closes on Thursday, said: “We now have international break and I think it will be very good for us.

“I believe in this period we will recover Kieran. Let’s see if we can recover Sam and Glenn.

“Kieran has done two light trainings and the answer he gave was okay.

“Let’s see if we can push Kieran more this week.

“Sam was running outside last week. Hopefully he will keep on progressing.”

