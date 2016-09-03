Sheffield Wednesday: Owls have ‘one of best’ groups of goalkeepers in Championship insists Cameron Dawson

Cameron Dawson says Sheffield Wednesday can boast one of the best goalkeeping collectives in the Championship.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a seven day loan spell with League Two Wycombe Wanderers last month, gaining his Football League debut.

With Keiren Westwood currently on international duty with Republic of Ireland and Joe Wildsmith away with England U21s, Wednesday have an impressive array of goalkeeping talent along with Jake Kean who, like Dawson, was capped at England age group level.

“Our goalkeeping stable is definitely up there in this league,” Dawson said. “We’ve got Keiren, Joe and Jake Kean who has come in. It’s definitely a strong goalkeeping stable in the Championship.

“Every day we come in, work hard with [coach] Andy Rhodes and push each other.

“Hopefully that then brings out the best in whoever plays.”

Dawson has been on the bench on ten occasions for the Owls but has yet to make his senior debut.

Such is Wednesday’s embarrassment of riches between the sticks, Dawson admits he will likely have to leave on a longer term loan if he is to gain experience.

He said: “We’ve got four goalkeepers so it’s going to be tough to get game time here.

“If it means I have to go out on loan again in the future, it’d be something I’d be prepared to do to gain experience.

“I want to play games. I’ve had that winning feeling in the league and it’s something I want more of.”