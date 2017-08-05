Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ‘have best group of strikers in Championship’

Sheffield Wednesday new boy George Boyd admits he is relishing the prospect of laying chances on a plate for what he termed the best crop of strikers in the Championship.

Boyd arrived at Hillsborough from Burnley with the remit of boosting creativity in the Owls ranks.

And he says he could not have wished for a stronger group of forwards to provide service for.

The likes of Jordan Rhodes, Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall will all be fighting for starting berths in today’s season opener at Preston North End with Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu pushing for some involvement in the fixture.

“I don’t think you’ll find six better strikers at any club if you go into any club in this division,” the 31-year-old said.

“It’s great to have that firepower and hopefully two or three of them will get the 20 goals we need to get promoted.

“It’s my job to lay in on a plate for these boys.”

Boyd himself faces competition for a starting place on the flanks with Fernando Forestieri, Adam Reach, Ross Wallace and Marco Matias pushing for a call from head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

And he is taking it in his stride.

“We have got four or five good wingers and a lot of competition,” Boyd said. “That is great for the manager because if someone is not doing it, someone else will come in and make their claim for the team.

“It is only good foe the club that there is an abundance of good players.”