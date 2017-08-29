Sheffield Wednesday: Owls great can’t wait for 150th anniversary dinner

Wednesday stars past and present will be attending the club’s 150th anniversary dinner next week.

Owls legends, including Mick Lyons, Mel Sterland, Nigel Pearson and Chris Waddle, are confirmed to appear at the prestigious event, which will be held at Ponds Forge on Monday September 4.

Ex-Wednesday managers Howard Wilkinson, Ron Atkinson, Chris Turner and Brian Laws are also expected to come together to celebrate the milestone.

It promises to be a memorable evening and Sheffield-born Sterland is looking forward to catching up with a few old faces.

Sterland, who won promotion with the Owls in 1983, told The Star: “I’m looking forward to it.

“I have not seen people like Micky Lyons in three or four years. He was a great professional and great lad so it will be good to see him again.”

Brought up on the Manor, Sterland signed his first pro deal at the age of 17. While on Wednesday’s books, he also secured his one full England cap.

He said: “I grew up supporting Wednesday so it was absolutely fantastic to play for and captain the club.

“We had some good and bad times. I played under Jack Charlton and Howard Wilkinson and we reached a couple of cup semi-finals. It was fantastic to help Wednesday get promoted.

“Jack and Howard were totally different managers. Jack was a real character and did everything he could for the club.

“Howard was a total disciplinarian. We worked on things day in, day out on the training ground until we got them right and took that on to the pitch.

“Howard kept us running and made sure we were fit.”

Sterland, who made 347 appearances for Wednesday, scoring 49 goals, is confident his old club are capable of challenging for promotion this season. The Owls have picked up only one victory from their opening five Championship matches.

He said: “I’m not worried. We always seem to be slow-starters.

“We got a good win at Fulham. It was disappointing only to draw at Burton but I don’t think many teams will go to Burton and win. It’s a hard place to go to. It was a good point.

“If we can add a few players before the transfer deadline on Thursday, it will be good for the football club. I’m sure the chairman and manager will be looking at what they need to get into the Premier League.

“There’s a long way to go. As Howard Wilkinson used to say, it is a marathon and not a sprint. We are going in the right direction.”

The gala dinner will be hosted by Mark Clemmit and the evening will feature music from Paul Pashley, live and silent auction, three-course dinner and interviews with Wednesday legends.

Tickets are tiered at categories of bronze, silver and gold and priced at £100, £125, and £175 +VAT respectively.

The exclusive gold package, with strictly limited numbers, offers the chance to rub shoulders with the star guests in an intimate environment before taking up the best seats in the house.

For more information on the gold package, ring 0114 3240525 or email swfc150@swfc.co.uk

Bronze and Silver packages can be purchased via Sheffield Wednesday’s online shop by following this link here