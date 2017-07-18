Sheffield Wednesday: Owls goalkeeper’s future in doubt after he’s left out of Portugal trip

Jake Kean’s days at Sheffield Wednesday look numbered after he was left out of their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The goalkeeper was not included in the travelling party who flew out to Faro on Monday as the Owls kicked off six days of warm-weather training. Shot-stoppers Keiren Westwood, Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson have headed out to the Algarve and took part in Wednesday’s first training session last night.

Kean joined Wednesday a year ago but has failed to make a single appearance for the Championship club.

The former Derby County youngster spent last season on loan at League Two side Mansfield Town, making 21 starts in all competitions. He returned to Hillsborough at the end of the campaign and his present Owls deal runs until next summer.

Despite missing the Owls’ two pre-season friendlies against Alfreton Town and Mansfield Town through injury, Almen Abdi, Sam Hutchinson and Kieran Lee have travelled and come through training unscathed.

Youngsters Connor O’Grady, Jordan Thorniley and James Murphy also have their opportunity to impress, having been selected for the trip. George Hirst did not make the cut and continues to train with the development squad.

The Owls face Portimonense in their opening friendly tonight, kick-off 7pm at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira. Wednesday played Portimonense in a training match last year, falling to a 3-2 defeat. Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher netted.

Portimonense earned promotion to the Portuguese top flight after winning the LigaPro championship last term.