Sheffield Wednesday: Owls goalkeeper pens new five-year contract

Joe Wildsmith has today committed his long-term future to Sheffield Wednesday.

The goalkeeper has penned a new five-year contract, tying him to the Championship club until 2022.

Joe Wildsmith has agreed a new Owls deal

The academy graduate made his Owls debut two years ago in their League Cup triumph over Mansfield Town.

Wildsmith has played 18 times for Wednesday, including in yesterday’s comprehensive Carabao Cup win over Chesterfield.

On signing his new deal, Wildsmith said: “I’m delighted to sign for the club long term, it’s great that the club believe in me and see me as part of the future.

“I’ve worked as hard as I can and that has been noticed, I’ve really enjoyed playing games over the last two years and all that has been rewarded with a new contract.

“Playing games is valuable and just being in and around a first team environment and training every day with and getting advice from Keiren Westwood and Andy Rhodes.

“I feel I’m getting better in each area and want to keep that going.”

The 21-year-old was taken off in the closing stages of last night’s tie following a hefty collision with Owls old boy Chris O’Grady. Sam Hutchinson went in goal with Wednesday having used all their substitutes.

“I’m feeling ok today, the doctor didn’t want to take any risks so it was just a precaution,” said Wildsmith. “But I thought it was a great performance from the boys and a good response.”

