Sheffield Wednesday: Owls finally land centre half as Johan Djourou agrees deal

Sheffield Wednesday have secured arguably the most important piece of their recruitment jigsaw after agreeing a deal for centre half Johan Djourou.

The Star understands the Owls will unveil the former Arsenal defender on Saturday after he successfully completed a medical on Friday.

Wednesday have seen off competition from clubs in the Premier League and abroad – including Serie A side Genoa – to sign free agent Djourou.

On Thursday evening Djourou wrote on his Instagram page: “The wait is nearly over! I am so excited and can’t wait to begin this new journey.”

A central defender was the top item on the summer wishlist of head coach Carlos Carvalhal and he has secured a player with good pedigree.

Djourou has won 67 caps for Switzerland, including appearances at World Cup 2006 and 2014 as well as Euro 2016.

The 30-year-old spent ten years with Arsenal, making 140 appearances including 19 in the Champions League.

His best season for the Gunners saw him make 37 appearances during the 2010/11 campaign until he dislocated his shoulder.

Born in the Ivory Coast, he moved to Switzerland at the age of one before joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

He joined Bundesliga outfit Hamburg in 2014 following an initial loan spell.

Before leaving the club at the end of last season, the 6ft3 defender had amassed 104 appearances.

For Djourou to feature in Saturday afternoon’s Championship opener at Preston North End, his signing would have to have been registered and ratified by the EFL by noon on Friday.

Djourou becomes the Owls’ third new arrival of the summer following the permanent deal for striker Jordan Rhodes and the signing of winger George Boyd.