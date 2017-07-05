Sheffield Wednesday: Owls fans will love George Boyd, says former boss Darren Ferguson

George Boyd’s work rate will quickly endear him to Sheffield Wednesday supporters according to the manager who perhaps knows him best.

Darren Ferguson was full of praise for the Owls’ first signing of the summer, whom he managed in two spells in charge of Peterborough United.

And the current Doncaster Rovers boss has backed Boyd to be a popular new addition at Hillsborough.

“I’m sure Wednesday fans will take to him straight away because he works so hard for his team mates,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He runs all day. He’s got an incredible work ethic.

“You won’t get a fitter player.

George Boyd played under Darren Ferguson while at Peterborough United

“I think his stats were always right up there with players who cover the most distances.”

Boyd scored 75 goals in 297 appearances over a six and a half year spell with Peterborough, for which Ferguson was in charge for all but 14 months.

Ferguson believes the 31-year-old has the quality to aid Wednesday’s push for the Premier League following his switch from Burnley.

He said: “Wednesday are getting an outstanding player who can play in a variety of positions.

“He can get a goal, assists. He makes goals, scores goals, great team player. It’s a really good signing.

“He’s an excellent player. They’re getting a really good player and a great lad.

“He’s a great character.

“He trains every day and, touch wood, he’s never injured.

“George has never been blessed with great pace but he’s got a real good stamina about him.

“As a footballer he’s really good technically.”

Ferguson says he is looking forward to meeting up with Boyd again when Wednesday visit the Keepmoat for a pre-season friendly with Rovers on July 26.

“I texted him on Monday night,” he said.

“He’s very happy to sort the move.

“I’m really pleased for him. He was at Burnley with Sean Dyche for a while, did really well and now he’s gone to Wednesday.

“We’ll see him in a couple of weeks.”