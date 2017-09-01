Sheffield Wednesday: Owls fans left furious after kit delay

Wednesdayites have been left angered after the club confirmed their new kit will not be on sale at Owls in the Park this Sunday.

A statement, released on the club’s official website tonight, read: “It is with regret that the club must inform supporters that the anticipated delivery schedule of kits for the end of August/beginning of September has not been met.

“Consequently, there will be no sales at this weekend’s Owls in the Park event as the club had hoped for.

“We have been given assrances that the delivery is expected within the month and as soon as we have further information regarding the release date we will announce full details.

“We completely understand fans’ disappointment over this issue and can assure all supporters that those frustrations are shared by the club.

“Your patience is appreciated and we sincerely hope that the situation is resolved in as timely a fashion as possible.”

Around 15,000 fans are expected to attend the community fun-day and the latest setback with the kit will further impact on the club’s revenue streams.

@dannyswfclang posted on Twitter: “Our club is becoming a laughing stock.”

@owls_4life was also left fuming, saying: “Embarrassing incompetence!”

A disappointed @stevenboswell82 tweeted: “No owls in the park for me. Big let down for the anniversary year. No kit for another month is a joke.”

@albertaowls added: “Kit not the most important thing but been a few seasons of this sort of thing now. Bit embarrassing for the 150th as well.”

@bangers8 said: “So they change the kit every year yet this year we only get this one for probably 8 months an will be top price......absolute joke.”

Wednesday, who decided to cut their ties with Sondico earlier this year and produce their own kit, only unveiled their new strips 72 hours before the Championship season kicked off.

Speaking at the Steering Group meeting last month, chief operating officer Joe Palmer apologised for the delay in the kits.

He confirmed the Owls originally reached an agreement with a “credible” manufacturer only for the planned kit supplier to come back in May and double the prices that were previously agreed. It prompted Wednesday to look elsewhere.

Palmer said: “We had to take a bit of a risk and go back out to the market to see what we could find. We decided we were going to see it through.”

The Owls’ strips have been designed and manufactured by kit partner Elev8 and the club had hoped to launch their third kit this weekend to coincide with their 150th anniversary celebrations.

