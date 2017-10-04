Sheffield Wednesday: Owls fans invited to attend question and answer event

Wednesdayites are invited to attend a special evening with fan-turned-author Tom Whitworth later this month.

As part of Off The Shelf, Whitworth will be discussing his book ‘Sheffield Wednesday Through the Modern Era’ at the Showroom Cinema on Wednesday, October 18.

Howard Wilkinson features in the book

The book, which is a forensic account of the ups and downs of one of English football’s great clubs, contains interviews with some of the key personnel of the last two decades, including Trevor Francis, Paul Jewell, David Pleat, Dave Allen, Howard Wilkinson and Lee Strafford.

“It was pretty grim when we were dropping through the leagues,” said Whitworth. “We were in big debt, had a lot of change in managers and plenty of things were happening off the pitch.”

Whitworth, who spent four years of his life piecing together a compelling account of the Owls’ recent history, will be joined by Dom Howson, The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday correspondent.

The event, which begins at 7pm, will also feature a question and answer session. Tickets (in advance) are priced at £8 adults and £6.50 concessions.