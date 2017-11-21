Sheffield Wednesday: Owls fans asked to keep the faith

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has urged Wednesday’s fans to keep the faith with his inconsistent team.

Some supporters booed the Owls off after Saturday’s frustrating Hillsborough draw with fourth-placed Bristol City. Although the result extended Wednesday’s unbeaten streak to four matches, the side failed to register a single shot on target.

Yet again Carvalhal was left fuming over refereeing decisions as the Owls had two strong penalty claims waved away.

But the Portuguese head coach has warned Wednesday will struggle to be successful this season if the club is divided.

Carvalhal, who is preparing to take his Owls side to Ipswich Town tomorrow night, told The Star: “It is important we stay together. This is the most important thing to me. If we are together, we are more strong. We all want the same thing. The fans want to win. We want to win. The chairman wants to win.”

He added: “We are fighting and we are resilient. We were 16th but at this moment we are in 10th, two points from the top six. We are not far away from the first positions.”

Carvalhal, who claims he is “tired” of criticising refereeing performances, recognises Wednesday must give the fans more to shout about. But he is appealing to the supporters, who he has described as “really special” to stick with the players through the good and bad times.

He said: “My players need support. They need good feelings. They need a warm environment to go again if they make a mistake. We need a good environment to play good football. If you don’t have a positive environment, it sometimes makes things more difficult.”

