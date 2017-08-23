Sheffield Wednesday: Owls explain the delay in Frederico Venancio’s international clearance

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday are confident new signing Frederico Venancio’s international clearance will finally come through today.

The centre-half is still waiting to make his first Owls appearance since arriving on a season long-loan deal from Vitoria de Setubal.

Venancio, a former Portuguese Under-21 international, has travelled with the rest of Wednesday’s squad to their away fixtures at Fulham and Bolton Wanderers but is still cooling his heels on the sidelines.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal said the delay in Venancio’s international clearance is due to the document translation from Portuguese to English.

Speaking after last night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup loss at Bolton, Carvalhal said: “Frederico was here.

“We are waiting for the paperwork. It didn’t come at six o’clock so he couldn’t play.

“I think it will be solved tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.”

Wednesday will be hoping Venancio is available for selection when they go to Burton Albion this Saturday.

A number of European clubs expressed an interest in the 24-year-old’s services before the Owls swooped to sign him a week ago. Wednesday have the option to buy Venancio on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

