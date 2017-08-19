Sheffield Wednesday: Owls expect big Fernando Forestieri response

Left-sided player Adam Reach claims his Owls teammate Fernando Forestieri is a man on a mission.

Forestieri has not appeared in Wednesday’s last two Championship fixtures following a training ground spat with fellow forward Sam Winnall.

The Argentinian, a figure who has courted controversy at Hillsborough, has apologised to his teammates and boss Carlos Carvalhal and could be included in their matchday squad for today’s encounter at Fulham.

Reach told The Star: “Fernando is a top quality player. He’s arguably one of the best, technically gifted players here. When he does turn up and perform, he’s a handful and probably one of the best in this league.

“What has gone on is disappointing but everyone has put that to one side now and I’m sure he will be raring to go.

“Fernando has been sharp in training and he will be wanting to play in the team like anyone else.”

Forestieri has not featured since Wednesday’s league opener at Preston North End a fortnight ago.

“You always want a player of that quality involved,” said Reach. “What has gone on has happened now.

“It is in the past and Fernando is just as hungry as everyone else to play in the team and put performances in. Whether he will be involved or not at Fulham, I don’t know.

“But we are all happy to see him back and smiling on the pitch. I’m fully confident that once he is back on the pitch he will show everyone his quality.

“Hopefully his time away from the starting eleven will have re-energised Fernando and he’s fully focused on getting back into the team.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Fernando in the shirt (again) and I’m fully confident when he does get a chance he will prove to everyone how good a player he is.”

