Sheffield Wednesday: Owls duo primed for Scotland mission

Wednesday pair Steven Fletcher and Barry Bannan are in contention to be involved in Scotland’s vital World Cup qualifier with Slovakia tomorrow night.

Striker Fletcher and midfielder Bannan joined up with the Scots squad after the Owls’ outstanding 3-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

Fletcher may have to settle for a place on the bench, but Scotland coach Gordon Strachan has dropped a big hint Bannan could start in midfield at Hampden Park.

“You talk about Callum McGregor and John McGinn but the best performance I’ve seen over the last three or four weeks is Barry Bannan’s so he’s definitely at the forefront of what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Scotland must win their final two qualifiers to maintain their hopes of reaching next year’s finals in Russia.