Sheffield Wednesday: Owls defender sets out his clean sheet target

Right-back Jack Hunt has revealed his clean sheet target for the 2017/18 season.

Hunt has helped the Owls record an impressive 33 Championship shut-outs in the last two campaigns.

But the 26-year-old has challenged his Wednesday teammates to surpass the 16 they managed last year.

Hunt told The Star: “I want more clean sheets than last year. I want 20 if possible. I think that would really help the team and put us in a good position because we have players who will get us the goals.”

It didn’t take Hunt long to chalk up his first assist. He delivered a peach of a cross for Steven Fletcher to head home Wednesday’s second goal in their 4-1 thrashing of Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup.

“I don’t think my crosses were great until I set Steven up for a good goal,” Hunt said. “It’s something I’m working on. I’ve set myself a few targets this year of how many assists I want to get.

“It has not been good enough how many assists I have made since coming here. I know that and I want this to be the best year in my career so far.”

A knee injury forced Hunt off in the second half of the Owls’ tie with Chesterfield but the defender has allayed fears over his fitness as Carlos Carvalhal’s team gear up to take on Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.

He said: “I had a slight problem with my left knee after Preston. I don’t know what caused that but I had a lot of swelling and it got more swollen the other night. I was in a bit more pain so it was sensible for me to come off as a precaution.”

Despite their disappointing showing at Preston a week ago, Hunt remains upbeat over Wednesday’s promotion prospects.

He said: “Everyone knows we weren’t at it at Preston. It was a disappointing start for us. I don’t think anyone could come off the pitch with any credit.

“We were poor and we know that but there’s no point dwelling on it now. It’s a long old season and I don’t think one game makes too much of a difference.

“We have put that to bed and I think we can be proud of our performance against Chesterfield. We won the game and that has given confidence.”

