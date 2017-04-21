Sheffield Wednesday: Owls defender Daniel Pudil wants to put one over his good friend Matej Vydra

Daniel Pudil hopes to get the better of his close pal Matej Vydra when the Owls go head-to-head with Derby County at Hillsborough tomorrow.

Left-back Pudil and striker Vydra know each other well, having played together at Watford and international level for the Czech Republic.

Daniel Pudil

Pudil told The Star: “I’m looking forward to seeing him. We met up a few weeks ago and talked about this game.

“Hopefully he will be playing and we can have a few battles on the pitch.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The Rams smashed their transfer record to sign Vydra last August from the Hornets but he has struggled to make a big impact at Pride Park, finding the back of the net just five times.

“Matej is one of my best mates,” admitted Pudil. “It will be nice to see him but we need to win the game. We are not going to be friends on the pitch. When the game is over, we will be friends again.”

Despite spending lavish amounts of money in the transfer market, Derby currently sit in ninth position and are out of the race to squeeze into the Championship play-off positions.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Pudil said: “I thought, before the start of the season, Derby would be one of the best teams in the Championship.

“I don’t know what’s happened there but it is not my business. I’m just focusing on Wednesday.

“If we win another two games, I think we will be in the play-offs. I don’t want it to come down to the final game with Fulham.”

Meanwhile, the Owls’ development squad will claim the Professional Development League Two North title with victory over Leeds United at Elland Road tonight, kick-off 7pm.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter