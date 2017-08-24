Sheffield Wednesday: Owls defender brands touchline clash as ‘handbags’

Wednesday right-back Liam Palmer has described Carlos Carvalhal and Phil Parkinson’s clash as “just handbags”.

Owls head coach Carvalhal and his opposite number Parkinson were both sent off in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second round tussle after a foul by Barry Bannan on Bolton Wanderers sub Filipe Morais.

Carlos Carvalhal

Referee David Webb cautioned Bannan after his late challenge before sending the rival bosses into the stands following an ugly confrontation outside of their technical areas. It is understood the Football Association are mulling over whether to take any further action against Carvalhal and Parkinson.

After receiving his marching orders, Carvalhal attempted to take a seat on the same row as Parkinson just behind the dugout but he quickly became embroiled in a heated argument with a steward. Extra stadium security and members of the Owls’ backroom team were needed to diffuse the situation. Ultimately, Carvalhal moved further back in the stand.

Palmer told The Star: “I saw there was a bit of a melee but I was trying to concentrate on the game.

“I know a couple of stewards got involved but that’s just the passion of the manager and the staff. We are all desperate to win and that’s what the fans want to see.

“The ref could have nipped it in the bud by just dishing out the yellow card. But when he sent off the two managers, it caused a stir and things escalated a bit out of hand. It was just handbags at the end.”

