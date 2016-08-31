Sheffield Wednesday: Owls close in on Middlesbrough's Adam Reach

Sheffield Wednesday are on the brink of signing Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach.
The Star understands the Owls have agreed a fee for Reach, who the Championship club have been tracking for several months.
Subject to the 23-year-old passing a medical, the deal should be completed before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.
Reach, a graduate of Middlesbrough's youth system, spent the majority of last season on loan at Preston North End, hitting four goals in 36 starts.
Reach, an unused substitute in Boro's goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, has also previously enjoyed temporary stints at Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, and Bradford City.
