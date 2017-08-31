Sheffield Wednesday: Owls clinch late swap deal

Sheffield Wednesday beat the 11pm transfer deadline to sign midfielder Jacob Butterfield on loan from Derby County, with Sam Winnall going in the opposite direction.

Butterfield, who started his career with Barnsley, will remain at Hillsborough for the rest of the campaign.

The midfielder has made three starts and one substitute appearance for the Rams this season. He has also represented Norwich City (loan), Bolton Wanderers (loan), Crystal Palace (loan), Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Since joining Derby in September 2015, he has clocked up 89 appearances.

Meanwhile, Winnall, who only joined Wednesday in January from Barnsley, headed to Derby as part of the swap deal. He has played 18 times in Owls colours, hitting four goals. He could make his Rams debut against Hull City on Friday, September 8.

