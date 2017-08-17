Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chief gives update on George Hirst’s future

Hot prospect George Hirst will be allowed to leave Hillsborough on loan to further his football education after he has signed an Owls contract extension, it has emerged.

A host of League One and League Two clubs, including Rotherham United, Walsall and Mansfield Town, are interested in borrowing the young striker on a temporary basis.

Hirst, who has made two substitute appearances for Wednesday, watched on as the Millers drew 1-1 with Manchester City Under-21s in a group-stage match in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

But Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal insists Hirst will go nowhere until his long-term future is resolved. Hirst’s contract runs out next summer.

Carvalhal told The Star: “The moment he signs a new contract will be the moment we find him a club to play, that is a process. When we find him a club, he will sign at that moment.”

Hirst is one of the hottest properties outside of the top-flight, having plundered 40 goals at youth level for club and country last season.

Leicester City, the 2016 Premier League champions, are understood to have lodged two low six figure bids for the England Under-18 international but the Owls have no interest in selling one of their prized assets.

Speaking after last night’s home draw with Sunderland, Carvalhal revealed a “lot of clubs” in the bottom two divisions of the EFL have expressed an interest in Hirst.

The Portuguese boss said: “We will choose the best option for him but it is something that is not in my hands.

“I talked with George last season and told him the best way to move forward this season was to play in League One or League Two and play often.

“It’s absolutely open; I know Rotherham are interested in him but a lot of clubs are.

“I know the coach at Rotherham, if he goes there I would be happy. There are other clubs interested in him, but if you want to talk specifically about Rotherham I would be happy for him to go there because I know the coach and he would be in good hands.”

