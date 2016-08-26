Sheffield Wednesday: Owls captain Glenn Loovens relieved to put injury woes behind him

Club captain Glenn Loovens has expressed his relief over returning to action after a six-week absence.

Having recovered from ankle surgery, Loovens featured in the Owls development squad’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at Hillsborough today.

Trialist Reise Allansani

The Dutchman played over an hour as Neil Thompson’s team sealed their second successive home win courtesy of strikes by Claude Dielna and Warren Clarke.

Loovens told The Star: “It is always really good to get back out there after an injury. I have only been back in full training since Monday but I asked if I could play and hour and I’m glad I did. You can only do so much in training.”

It was the 32-year-old’s first outing since the Championship Play-Off final.

“I was struggling with the injury all season last year,” revealed Loovens. “I played through it with a lot of pain killing injections so I had to get it sorted.”

Dielna opened the scoring in the 15th minute, curling in a glorious 25-yard free-kick.

After the break, Clarke lashed in the second before Daniel Cleary saw red late on.

*Owls: Dawson; Percival, Loovens (O’Grady 63), Dielna (Lee 83), Penney; Stobbs, Murphy, Clarke; Bus, Allansani (Centeno 35). Substitutes: Wallis, Rodney.

