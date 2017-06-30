Sheffield Wednesday: Owls bring in two new physios

Sheffield Wednesday have made two additions to Carlos Carvalhal’s backroom team ahead of the start of pre-season training.

The Star understands the Owls, who will begin their preparations for the 2017/18 campaign on Monday, have freshened up their coaching staff, bringing in two new Portuguese physios. One of the new arrivals is Carlos Sales, who has joined from Primeira Liga side Pacos de Ferreria.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

As this newspaper revealed earlier this month, Wednesday parted company with physios Paul Smith, Stephen Gilpin and David Henderson and first-team masseur Jake Tweedie following the club’s failed push for promotion.

Smith, who spent over eight years at Hillsborough, was appointed League One side Bury’s new head physio on Wednesday.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter