Sheffield Wednesday: Owls braced for physical test against Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion

Liam Palmer has warned his Owls teammates to expect a stern examination of their promotion credentials at Burton Albion.

Wednesday will be searching for a second Championship win on the spin when they go to the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow.

Many bookmakers have installed the Brewers as favourites to go down this season but Palmer is not taking anything for granted.

He told The Star: “Burton is a tough place to go and they beat some good teams last year. We lost 3-1 at their place and I’m sure they will be right up for it again.

“It is a tight pitch and the fans are right on top of you.

“Burton are a strong, physical side so we will have to match them in that department and hopefully our quality will shine through.”

The right-back made his first start of the season in their disappointing Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday. Defensive lapses in concentration cost Carlos Carvalhal’s much-changed side dearly as they bowed out of the competition at the second round stage.

Palmer said: “We felt like we had built some momentum after a good, tough, resilient performance away from home at Fulham last weekend.

“We were quietly confident going to Bolton but fair play to them. They have got a system and way of playing that made things difficult for us.

“Bolton were direct and we got caught a few times playing out of defence. We have to be a bit smarter and manage games better.

“We had chances to score in the first half but we didn’t take them.

“It was a good fightback in the final 20 minutes but it was a disappointing result. We left it too late and gave ourselves too much to do.

“We have to be more ruthless.

“The good thing is the games come thick and fast and we quickly have an opportunity to put things right at Burton.

“We need to kick on from the last 20 minutes we produced at Bolton and start well.”

The academy graduate was delighted to see Jordan Rhodes get on the score-sheet. The striker had gone 17 matches without a goal before his late brace at the Macron Stadium.

Palmer said: “It will have done Jordan a world of good to get a couple of goals.

“He’s deadly if he gets chances in and around the box.

“But we all need to contribute and not just rely on one person.”

Wednesday have done themselves no favours by falling behind in five out of their opening six fixtures.

Palmer accepts the Owls have to shore things up defensively if they are to realise their potential.

“We have gone behind in one too many games this season,” he acknowleged. “We need to score first and stop giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We need to get back into good habits and cut out the mistakes.”

