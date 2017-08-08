Sheffield Wednesday: Owls boss clarifies Fernando Forestieri role comments

It is almost unheard of for Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal to talk at great length about individuals in his team at press briefings.

But the genial Portuguese chief was happy to make an exception yesterday.

Carvalhal spoke uninterrupted for four and a half minutes on Fernando Forestieri’s positional change. He clarified exactly why he opted to select Forestieri up front in Saturday’s disappointing loss at Preston North End.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Forestieri, a mercurial talent, was largely utilised on the left flank in pre-season and it is arguably where some of his best performances have come from in Owls colours.

However, Carvalhal was keen to point out at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground on Monday that he and Forestieri both feel he will do more damage in a central role this term.

Carvalhal said: “Fernando is one of the best players that I have managed in my career. He’s a fantastic player with fantastic abilities.

“I think he can jump to another level. Sometimes he goes to that highest level. He’s a fantastic player and a very nice guy.”

When he is in full flight, Forestieri is a supremely gifted matchwinner. His flair, pace and trickery is capable of lighting up any match at this level.

But Carvalhal, who is set to field a strong side in their first round Carabao Cup tie with Chesterfield at Hillsborough tonight, described Forestieri’s pre-season as “bad” andhe asked the 27-year-old what he could do to help him turnaround his fortunes.

Carvalhal made it clear to the assembled press that Forestieri has “never refused” to play out wide.

“He’s an unbelievable guy and he’s a fantastic player,” said Carvalhal. “If we need him to play on the left, he will play there. If we need him to play at right full-back, he will play there.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

While Forestieri is prepared to play wherever he is required, the little maestro, according to Carvalhal, finds the defensive part of a winger’s job a big challenge. Carvalhal expects his wide men to track back and support his full-backs to help keep the team’s shape.

“We see a player with some difficulties to defend and to follow the full-backs,” conceded Carvalhal. “When you ask players to work like that for the team, they lose energy to be the players that they usually are.

“It’s why you never see players like [Lionel] Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo play on the sides.”

Forestieri has told Carvalhal he feels “totally comfortable in attack” and that gives him the best opportunity to create havoc in the final third.

It is now time he repays that faith on the field.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter