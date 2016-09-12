Sheffield Wednesday: Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal gives Adam Reach time to integrate

Carlos Carvalhal defended his decision to select record signing Adam Reach on the bench in the Owls’ come-from-behind win over Wigan Athletic.

Some fans questioned why Carvalhal opted against handing Reach, a £5 million deadline-day capture from Middlesbrough, his full debut in Saturday’s 2-1 triumph at Hillsborough.

When Reach replaced the injured Daniel Pudil with 13 minutes remaining, he was given a big applause by the Wednesday faithful. Although Reach is primarily a left winger, he slotted in seamlessly at full-back.

Boss Carvalhal told The Star: “Adam only joined us a week so he doesn’t know the process, his colleagues or how we play yet.

“I don’t believe in signing a player and putting them directly into play.

“Adam is a good player but everybody needs time to know exactly what we want. When players go on to the pitch, they must know what they are doing and understand how the colleagues play.”

Left-sided player Reach had no complaints on being overlooked, saying: “Naturally I was a little disappointed not to be playing, but it was understandable. The team played well against Brentford a couple of weeks ago, so there was no real need to change the team.

“We will see what happens on Tuesday. I am sure I will get the opportunities.

“The games come fast, and if we can pick up another won Tuesday, that’s six points, and hopefully we can start rising up the table.

Carvalhal, who left new addition Urby Emanuelson out of his match-day squad, was pleased Steven Fletcher broke his Owls duck but added: “We want to win; I don’t care if the strikers, defenders or goalkeeper score but it is, of course, important to the confidence of the players. Fletcher deserved to score. He scored for Scotland last week. He’s had a lot of chances with us and not scored. Fernando was back again playing with a smile on his face. He was completely connected with the team which is important. He played at a very good level and will do better in the future.”

Strikes either side of half-time from Fletcher and Forestieri cancelled out Will Grigg’s fifth minute opener.

“I had 14 gladiators out there playing with their hearts,” said Carvalhal. “It is not about individuals for me; it is about the team who gave everything. We are together, all in the boat pulling in the right direction.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here