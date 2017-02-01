Sheffield Wednesday: Owls battling to get Jordan Rhodes deal across the line

Sheffield Wednesday were battling into the night to secure the services of Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes.

Negotiations were ongoing as we went to press last night, with Rhodes having undergone a medical at Hillsborough yesterday.

The Star understands the Owls were hoping to wrap up a deal to sign the Scotland international on loan from the Premier League side until the end of the season, with a view to making the transfer permanent in the summer. Premier League and Football League officials were last night reportedly deciding if the relevant paperwork had been submitted in time.

The Owls have been heavily linked with Rhodes, the son of Wednesday goalkeeping coach Andy, throughout the January transfer window.

A number of second-tier clubs expressed an interest in bringing in Rhodes, including Aston Villa, who had a bid rejected a few weeks ago.

Rhodes has found first-team football hard to come by at the Riverside. The Scotland international has only made six first-team appearances this season. He slipped further down the pecking order for a starting spot after Boro recruited forwards Rudy Gestede and Patrick Bamford.

Carvalhal, meanwhile, was left disappointed after Wednesday failed to pick up maximum points at Ashton Gate. The Owls twice went in front either side of half-time courtesy of strikes by Fernando Forestieri and Ross Wallace but Tammy Abraham’s lucky 70th minute goal ended the Robins’ eight-match losing streak.

The result saw the Owls slip out of the play-off positions.

“It was two points dropped,” said Carvalhal, who handed a debut to full-back Morgan Fox. “We were the best team on the pitch and we did all we could to win the game.

“We tried to the end and I’m happy with my players.”