Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are not ‘planning on selling players’

Sheffield Wednesday are determined to keep a hold of their best players as they aim to create a promotion-winning team.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Tom Lees have been strongly linked with moves away from the Championship outfit this summer.

Westwood is attracting the interest of Middlesbrough and Burnley continue to keep close tabs on Lees’ situation.

The pair have been influential in the Owls securing back-to-back play-off finishes.

But head coach Carlos Carvalhal insists the club have no intention of selling their prized assets.

He said: “If any club asks for a player from our club, it is not in my hands. But what I know is we are not planning on selling players.

“I have said to the chairman don’t sell any players since I have arrived at Sheffield Wednesday. I have said all the time, ‘If you want to sell someone we can sell and after we must achieve a player to cover the position’. That is my job. It is my work.

“Of course, sometimes it is good to the club. But so far it is the opposite. The chairman has all the time said he doesn’t want to sell any player.”

Carvalhal, who is targeting two new centre-backs, hopes out-of-favour midfielder Lewis McGugan finds a new club sooner rather than later. The 28-year-old has been frozen out under Carvalhal and is currently on a two-week trial with Wednesday’s Championship rivals Cardiff City, although it remains unclear whether the Bluebirds will try to sign him on a permanent basis.

Carvalhal insisted: “Lewis is a good player with very good technique who can really help a lot of teams in the Championship.

“I hope he can achieve a team to play and be happy.

“A player who doesn’t play is something very strange to me and is something I don’t like. I hope he can solve the situation.”

