Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are in the hunt to sign George Boyd

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in making attacking midfielder George Boyd their first summer signing.

Boyd looks set to leave Burnley this summer, having rejected a new one-year contract. He officially became a free agent today.

George Boyd in action for Burnley

Reports in Lancashire suggest the Clarets offer remains on the table but the 31-year-old wants a longer deal.

In recent weeks, Aston Villa and Derby County have been heavily linked with Boyd.

Contrary to reports, the Owls, who are poised to return for pre-season training on Monday, have yet to agree a deal for 31-year-old.

Boyd, who can be deployed on either wing, started his career at Stevenage. He was a big hit there, earning a move to Peterborough United in 2007.

He played nearly 300 matches for Posh, helping them secure three promotions in seven years. Boyd scored 74 goals and contributed 53 assists.

Hull City snapped up Boyd on loan in February 2013 and the left-footed player made a big impact as the Tigers clinched promotion to the top-flight. He impressed Hull so much that they captured him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Boyd played in the FA Cup final three years ago, coming on as a substitute in extra time in the Tigers defeat to Arsenal.

The Scotland international moved to Turf Moor for what was then a joint club record fee of £3million on September 1, 2014. He scored five goals but Sean Dyche’s side failed to retain their Premier League status.

But Boyd, famed for his hard work and creativity, was a key figure in Burnley bouncing back at the first attempt.

Despite the wing additions of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady, Boyd retained his place in the Clarets starting eleven, starting 33 of their 38 matches. He found the back of the net on two occasions.

Boyd has made 123 appearances for Burnley, hitting 12 goals and weighing in with 10 assists.

