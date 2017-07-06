Sheffield Wednesday: Owls add third friendly to Portugal trip

Sheffield Wednesday have added another friendly fixture to their pre-season training camp in Portugal later this month.

With warm-up matches against SC Portimonense and Vitoria Setubal already confirmed, the Owls will also take on SC Farense as part of their six-day trip.

Wednesday’s squad fly out to Faro on Monday, July 17 and return on Sunday, July 23.

Before the Owls head out to Portugal, Carlos Carvalhal’s side face trips to Alfreton and Mansfield Town. Wednesday begin their pre-season programme against non league Alfreton at the Impact Arena next Tuesday.

Talks remain on-going over a home friendly.

Wednesday’s pre-season programme: Tuesday July 11 Alfreton Town v Owls, 7:30pm; Saturday July 15 Mansfield Town v Owls, 3pm; Wednesday July 19, SC Portimonense v Owls, 7.00pm; SC Farense v Owls, Estadio Nora, Ferreiras, 8.00pm; Vitoria Setubal v Owls, Albufeira Estadio Municipal, 8.00pm, Wednesday July 25, Doncaster Rovers v Owls, 7:30pm.

