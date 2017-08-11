Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ace sees specialist over hip injury

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has confirmed Kieran Lee has seen a specialist over his long-standing hip injury.

The energetic midfielder has only played six matches in 2017 and his last competitive outing came in the second leg of the Owls’ play-off clash with Huddersfield Town three months ago.

The 29-year-old, who underwent hip surgery in January, played no part in the Owls’ pre-season programme and has missed their opening two fixtures of this season.

And Lee won’t be involved in tomorrow’s Championship duel with Queens Park Rangers.

When asked for an update on Lee’s injury at his Friday morning press briefing, Carvalhal said: “He had a meeting yesterday with the specialist.

“I will meet with Kieran and the doctor after training today to decide what is the next step. I hope we can recover him as soon as possible as we need him.”

Carvalhal is refusing to put a timescale on when Lee will return to action but he has ruled out the former Manchester United trainee having another operation.

“We will have a meeting today to come up with a specific programme to Kieran,” stressed Carvalhal. “We are trying to make him more strong around the hips and muscles.

“He is doing prevention work to be more strong. He must progress day by day. Let’s see day by day his reaction.”

Steven Fletcher picked up a minor knock in Wednesday’s midweek cup victory over Chesterfield but Carvalhal expects the striker to be available for selection.

Full-backs Liam Palmer (Achilles) and Morgan Fox (back) have resumed first-team training.

