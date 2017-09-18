Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ace eager to claim the Steel City derby spoils

Seasoned campaigner Ross Wallace says Wednesday’s players are determined to “get one over” arch rivals Sheffield United.

The Owls host the Blades on Sunday lunchtime knowing a victory will see them leapfrog Chris Wilder’s team in the Championship standings.

Wednesday enter the Steel City derby on the back of a seven-match unbeaten league run and are expected to be backed by a sell-out Hillsborough crowd this weekend. Carlos Carvalhal’s side have yet to lose on home soil, picking up two wins and two draws this term.

Wallace, a second half substitute in Saturday’s draw at Cardiff City, told The Star: “Everybody’s telling us it’s a massive game and it’s a massive game for the city and hopefully we can get one over on them.

“You can understand the hype and we are desperate to win it.”

It will be the first time the two clubs have played each other in over five years, with Wednesday edging the last encounter 1-0 at S6 en route to securing automatic promotion.

Wallace, who has played in a number of big derbies, including the Old Firm and Tyne-Wear, said: “I’ve played a few derbies down the years in different parts of the country.

“This is one I’ve never played in and one I’m looking forward to.

“Everybody keeps telling me about it.”

United, who romped to the League One title last year, have made a strong start to the campaign and currently occupy the final play-off berth.

Wallace said: “It’s nice to have them back in the league but we’ll be looking to beat them. It’s going to be a tough game. They have had a good start but we’re in good form and it’s going to be a good match and one for the fans.”

The 32-year-old reckons it is “too early to tell” who will be involved in the promotion shake-up.

“In November/December you’ll start to see where teams are going to be,” stressed the Scot, who opened his goal-scoring account in their come-from-behind triumph over Brentford last week.

“Then you will get the odd two or three teams coming back in at Christmas and making a challenge for the play-offs.”

