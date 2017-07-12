Sheffield Wednesday 'one of top seven or eight clubs in British football' says Steve Evans

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans is looking forward to welcoming what he regards as 'one of the top seven of eight clubs in British football' to Field Mill on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday make the short trip down the road to face the Stags in their second pre-season friendly of the summer having beaten Alfreton Town 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Evans has had his run-ins over the years with Wednesday fans, particularly while manager of nearby Rotherham United, but that hasn't stopped the League Two club's manager from praising the Owls ahead of their meeting at the weekend.

The Scot talked up Carlos Carvalhal's squad and said he felt had they not lost on penalties in the play-off semi-final that they would have grabbed the glory in the decider at Wembley.

"It's going to be tough for us on Saturday," Evans told iFollow Stags. "This is a Sheffield Wednesday squad that only went out on penalties in the play-offs. My own personal point of view is, like Huddersfield who were ultimately successful, I think if Sheffield Wednesday had got to Wembley they would have been in the Premier League as well.

"They are a wonderful club, they are one of the top seven or eight clubs in British football and they'll bring a healthy support.

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans

"But Carlos will want his team to come here before they go away for a little while (on their training camp to Portugal) to put on a good performance. We are going to be tested."

Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday July 15, 3pm kick-off.